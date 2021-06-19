Prithviraj Sukumaran announces directorial venture starring Mohanlal

Prithviraj tweeted that his new film 'Bro Daddy' is a family drama and he will also act in it

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled Bro Daddy. The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj tweeted that the film is a family drama and he will also act in it.

The film will feature an ensemble cast

"My second directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly," Prithviraj wrote on Twitter. "Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon," he wrote. Featuring an ensemble cast, Bro Daddy is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

Mohanlal's National Award-winning film to release on Onam

Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's National Award-winning movie, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, is getting a theatrical release on August 12, during Onam, the superstar announced on social media. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Sarja.

It bagged three honors at the 67th National Awards

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, rounding up the huge cast. The film is set in the 16th century and recently bagged three awards at the 67th National Awards - Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. AR Rahman will be making a special music video for the film.

Mohanlal will also be seen in some other interesting projects

Apart from this, the actor also has a mass entertainer Aaraattu, in the works. Mohanlal will be also seen entertaining viewers with the action-thriller Ram which also features Trisha and Adil Hussain.