Home / News / Entertainment News / Prithviraj Sukumaran announces directorial venture starring Mohanlal
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran announces directorial venture starring Mohanlal

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 11:40 am
Prithviraj Sukumaran announces directorial venture starring Mohanlal
Prithviraj tweeted that his new film 'Bro Daddy' is a family drama and he will also act in it

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled Bro Daddy. The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj tweeted that the film is a family drama and he will also act in it.

In this article
Announcement

The film will feature an ensemble cast

"My second directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly," Prithviraj wrote on Twitter. "Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon," he wrote. Featuring an ensemble cast, Bro Daddy is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

Twitter Post

Here is Prithviraj's post

Release

Mohanlal's National Award-winning film to release on Onam

Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's National Award-winning movie, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, is getting a theatrical release on August 12, during Onam, the superstar announced on social media. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Sarja.

Achievement

It bagged three honors at the 67th National Awards

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, rounding up the huge cast. The film is set in the 16th century and recently bagged three awards at the 67th National Awards - Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. AR Rahman will be making a special music video for the film.

Information

Mohanlal will also be seen in some other interesting projects

Apart from this, the actor also has a mass entertainer Aaraattu, in the works. Mohanlal will be also seen entertaining viewers with the action-thriller Ram which also features Trisha and Adil Hussain.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Here's how Vidya Balan brought 'women-led' films in mainstream

Latest News

A look at the achievements of 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Sports

Pune woman-son murder case: Husband's body found, suicide suspected

India

J&K: Centre to hold all-party meeting to discuss delimitation exercise

Politics

Country pays its respects to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Sports

Third coronavirus wave in 6 to 8 weeks: AIIMS chief

India

Latest Entertainment News

Here's how Vidya Balan brought 'women-led' films in mainstream

Entertainment

Celebrate Onam with Mohanlal's 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' on August 12

Entertainment

Spotted! Imran Khan's beach appearance with his daughter Imara

Entertainment

'Fatherhood' review: Kevin Hart shows reality of being single parent

Entertainment

'A Classic Horror Story' trailer: You have seen it before

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics