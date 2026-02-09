Prithviraj on playing wheelchair-bound villain in 'Varanasi': 'Extremely challenging'
Prithviraj Sukumaran says playing Kumbha, the wheelchair-bound villain in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, was "extremely challenging."
Locked into a chair with restraints that stopped any movement, he shared, ."..nothing from the neck down is visible, and you realize that whatever you do physically will not be seen. Everything you have at your disposal is concentrated on your face..."
He joked that if a fly landed on his nose, he couldn't do anything about it.
Still, he points out that Kumbha's mind is sharp and unpredictable—making the wheelchair feel less like a prop and more like part of who Kumbha is.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Varanasi'
Varanasi isn't your average movie—it takes place over thousands of years and on several continents, starting in Antarctica and ending in the ancient Indian city.
Mahesh Babu takes on two roles as Rudhra and Lord Rama, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini.
The film lands in theaters April 7, 2027.