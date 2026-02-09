Prithviraj on playing wheelchair-bound villain in 'Varanasi': 'Extremely challenging' Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Prithviraj Sukumaran says playing Kumbha, the wheelchair-bound villain in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, was "extremely challenging."

Locked into a chair with restraints that stopped any movement, he shared, ."..nothing from the neck down is visible, and you realize that whatever you do physically will not be seen. Everything you have at your disposal is concentrated on your face..."

He joked that if a fly landed on his nose, he couldn't do anything about it.

Still, he points out that Kumbha's mind is sharp and unpredictable—making the wheelchair feel less like a prop and more like part of who Kumbha is.