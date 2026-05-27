Priya Sachdev seeks EPF access in Delhi court for education
Priya Sachdev has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking for access to her late husband Sunjay Kapur's Employees's Provident Fund (EPF) funds so she can pay for Samaira and Kiaan's education.
The estate is currently frozen due to a family inheritance dispute, but Priya's lawyers emphasized that she only wants the money specifically for school expenses.
Forgery allegations in Sunjay Kapur estate
Since Kapur died in June 2025, his estate has been tied up in a messy legal battle: there are accusations of will forgery and disagreements among Priya, Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, and other heirs over who gets what.
There were even claims that college fees were not paid on time, but Priya showed receipts proving they were.
The court is still sorting out who will control the estate and how assets will be divided.