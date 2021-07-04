All you need to know about next Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan collaboration

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 06:55 pm

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are teaming up again and sooner than we expected!

While speculations have been abuzz for a long time, director Priyadarshan has now confirmed he will team up with Akshay Kumar for their next collaboration soon. The return of the hit duo, which produced gems like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, after a decade is exciting. Recently, Priyadarshan also paid Kumar a visit on his Raksha Bandhan sets to discuss the project.

Details

Shooting will begin early next year, said the director

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 64-year-old filmmaker mentioned the project will be "an out and out comedy with emotions." He further said there will be 70% comedy and 30% emotional quotient toward the climax sequence. The National Award-winning filmmaker also said shooting for the upcoming comedy can begin early next year. They were supposed to begin production in 2021 but the pandemic affected their schedule.

Development

Priyadarshan working on script, Kumar to look into 'other factors'

The De Dana Dan helmer assured the basic script of the movie has been locked but he will utilize the time in between to work on multiple drafts of the script. Asked if Kumar was producing the venture, he said, "That's something you need to ask Akshay, as I am just working on the script. It's him who always looks into the other factors."

Twitter Post

Kumar's 'hard-work day' became a 'laugh-hard day' because of Priyadarshan!

Movie

Priyadarshan has 'Hungama 2' lined up to release this month

The upcoming movie won't be a remake but based on an original script, the Garam Masala director confirmed. However, before that, Priyadarshan has his eyes fixed on the release of Hungama 2, the sequel to his 2003 classic Hungama. The trailer of the comedy, set to release on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar, was released recently. We can't wait for more of Radheshyam Tiwari!.

Jam-packed

Kumar has several projects lined up for release

Interestingly, it was Kumar who launched the Hungama 2 trailer. Coming to Khiladi of Bollywood, the prolific star has multiple projects awaiting release. He will soon greet us in Bell Bottom and has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in the pipeline. The second part of his music video Filhall is coming on July 6. The 53-year-old completed Atrangi Re and is currently working on Raksha Bandhan.