Priyadarshan on Rajpal Yadav's jail time: He fell for wrong advice

Rajpal Yadav landed in Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026 after the Delhi High Court refused to extend his deadline to repay nearly ₹9 crore in cheque bounce cases. The trouble started with an earlier loan, which led to multiple bounced cheques and his conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Priyadarshan, other actors have come forward to help

Priyadarshan hasn't turned his back—he kept casting Yadav in films and even pushed for higher pay so he could clear debts.

He hopes Yadav will be released soon to take on a role written just for him.

Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary have also stepped up with financial help during this tough patch.