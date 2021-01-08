Home / News / Entertainment News / Priyanka Chopra allegedly flouted COVID-19 lockdown rules in London
08 Jan 2021

Priyanka Chopra allegedly flouted COVID-19 lockdown rules in London

Written by

Nitika Sharma

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had reportedly violated the COVID-19 lockdown rules in London on Wednesday.

It was reported that the actor had visited a salon along with her mother Madhu Chopra, amid the lockdown.

However, she has denied breaking the lockdown norms. Her team explained the case, stating that Priyanka was permitted to do so for work reasons.

Here is more on this.

Details

Priyanka's representative explains salon visit amid lockdown

A representative told Metro that the 38-year-old actor had visited the salon to get her hair colored for a film that she is currently shooting in London.

They also stated that the appointment fell within the guidelines issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports (DCMS) over the production of television shows and films during the pandemic.

Response

Representative says officers were shown the required paperwork

The representative further claimed that the police officers, who were alerted about Priyanka's salon appointment, visited the premises but left after being shown the required paperwork.

"The exemption paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied."

The spokesperson also said the salon was opened privately for the production team and everyone involved had already been tested.

Details

No fixed penalty notices were issued: Police

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told the publication that police were alerted around 6 pm about reports of a lockdown breach taking place.

"Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding COVID-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued," the spokesperson said.

Rules

Why stricter rules have been put in place in UK?

A fresh lockdown was imposed by UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday as the country struggles to contain the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.

To curb the outbreak, all the primary and secondary schools were shut down, and all non-essential shops were ordered to remain shut.

People have been asked to stay home unless unavoidable.

Projects

What's up on the work front for Priyanka?

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who was last seen in the Netflix film We Can Be Heroes, has an impressive line-up of projects in her kitty.

She is in London to work on the upcoming romantic drama movie Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse.

The actor also has the Netflix drama The White Tiger coming up. It is set to be released on January 22.

