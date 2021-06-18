Home / News / Entertainment News / Victoria's Secret signs Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Will she model too?
Entertainment

Victoria's Secret signs Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Will she model too?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 01:18 pm
Victoria's Secret signs Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Will she model too?
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Megan Rapinoe join Victoria's Secret

Popular lingerie brand, Victoria's Secret, took to Twitter to announce their new platform, The VS Collective. Through this, they aim to rebuild their languishing brand, and for this, VS have roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas and soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe. Reports claimed that they now want to leave their traditional thin-model idea behind and include more diversity to revive the company.

In this article
Twitter Post

Victoria's Secret introduces their new 'exciting partnership platform'

Details

Jonas and Rapinoe will not pose in the VS lingerie

An industry insider told Page Six that the actress and the sportsperson are signed as spokesperson to participate in podcast to help reboot the brand, and not to model for them. The VS Collective signed more "changemakers" and "leading icons," including freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.

Quote

'The entire industry thought Victoria's Secret was done'

"It's a group of women inspiring change and positivity. It's another step they're taking toward transforming the brand. The entire industry thought Victoria's Secret was done," the insider further mentioned to Page Six about the 10-episode podcast, indicating the aim of this move.

Reason

Why is Victoria's Secret breaking its traditional principle?

The idea behind this step is "cause driven" and "to create this community of outsiders looking in." For a long time, the company followed old-school policies of branding lingerie for thin-size people. Now, it plans to come out of that "era" they were "stuck in." According to a source close to the development, they have to if "they want to stay afloat."

Information

Previously, the brand was accused of body-shaming and sexism

Les Wexner, former chairman and chief executive of Victoria's Secret, left the company after his business with late financer Jeffrey Epstein, a sex trafficking accused, created controversy in March. In 2018, Ed Razek, ex-chief marketing officer, did the same when he was asked why they don't use plus-size or transgender models in their fashion shows, and he replied, "Because the show is a fantasy."

Project

Chopra is busy with the shoot of 'Citadel' in London

Coming back to Chopra, her recent Instagram story revealed that she is currently in London, shooting for her upcoming project, Citadel. The Russo Brothers-directorial also stars GoT alum Richard Madden. This series will be released on Amazon Prime Video. This year, The White Tiger, which she co-produced and acted in, won hearts. It was even nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Silver Skates' review: A magical winter to fall in love

Latest News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives camera improvements via second update

Science

'Sherni' review: Vidya Balan 'roars' brilliantly in this one-woman show

Entertainment

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter breaks cover in India

Auto

Alia Bhatt begins 'prep' for her upcoming dark comedy, 'Darlings'

Entertainment

Neymar edges closer to Pele's record for Brazil: Details here

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'Silver Skates' review: A magical winter to fall in love

Entertainment

'Khatron Ke Khiladi-11': How much is Rohit Shetty, participants charging?

Entertainment

SSR case: Ex-roommate Siddharth Pithani granted interim relief for wedding

Entertainment

JLo ready to save humanity in Netflix's sci-fi thriller 'Atlas'

Entertainment

KRK announces diss-track 'Suwar' in retaliation to Mika's 'KRK Kutta'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Priyanka Chopra tweets to Biden requesting COVID-19 assistance for India

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's action avatar in 'Citadel' makes its way online

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to feature in a special song in 'Salaar'?

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starts shooting for 'Citadel' by Russo Brothers

Entertainment
Trending Topics