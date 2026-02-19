Priyanka Chopra reveals why she didn't do 'The Bluff' stunts Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Priyanka Chopra is playing it safe in her new film, The Bluff—she shared at the LA premiere that she had to lean on her stunt double for the dangerous scenes after the makers wouldn't let her and she was also not willing to take them up because, as she put it, "I don't want anyone to get hurt, including myself."

The movie drops on Prime Video February 25.