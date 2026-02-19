Priyanka Chopra reveals why she didn't do 'The Bluff' stunts
Priyanka Chopra is playing it safe in her new film, The Bluff—she shared at the LA premiere that she had to lean on her stunt double for the dangerous scenes after the makers wouldn't let her and she was also not willing to take them up because, as she put it, "I don't want anyone to get hurt, including myself."
The movie drops on Prime Video February 25.
More on the film and her character
Chopra stars as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate dealing with her past.
Set in the Cayman Islands and marking her second collaboration with filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (after Citadel), the film also features Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova.