Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments for Rs. 7cr, leases office

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 01:01 pm

Priyanka Chopra has shaken up her real estate figures recently; here are the details

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who owns several properties across India and the US, has reportedly sold and leased some of her properties recently. She apparently leased office space in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Mumbai's Andheri West at Rs. 2.11 lakh per month in June. The Quantico star reportedly also sold two apartments in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West for Rs. 7 crore in March.

Details

Chopra registered the lease agreement in June this year

A recent report by Money Control cited documents accessed by real estate website Zapkey to confirm the adjustments to Chopra's real estate portfolio. The documents said the office property is located on the second floor and covers an area of 2,040 square feet. The rent agreement was registered on June 3 this year. As for the residential units, the sale was registered in March.

Transactions

One apartment sold at Rs. 4cr, other for Rs. 3cr

One of the apartments in Raj Classic sold by Chopra is situated on the seventh floor with a size of 888 square feet; this was sold for Rs. 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid over it. The second apartment was sold for Rs. 4 crore and a Rs. 12 lakh stamp duty was paid for this 1,219 square-feet property.

Looking back

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez had moved into Chopra's old Juhu house

Chopra is yet to respond to confirm the latest transactions. Notably, in February this year, actress Jacqueline Fernandez had moved into a house in a building named KarmaYog located in Juhu. It was reported that the house was previously owned by Chopra. Valued at Rs. 7 crore, this house was also where Chopra stayed when she tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018.

Information

She currently stays in a $20mn mansion in Los Angeles

Chopra, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday, had also sold another Andheri West apartment for Rs. 2 crore last year in February. The apartment was located on the fourth floor in Karan Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex. The Sky Is Pink actress currently stays in Los Angeles, California with her husband in a massive $20 million mansion. She also owns a holiday home in Goa.