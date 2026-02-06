Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff' gets release date; watch teaser
Entertainment
Heads up, action fans! Priyanka Chopra stars in The Bluff, landing on Amazon Prime Video February 25, 2026.
Set in the 1800s Caribbean, Chopra plays Ercell Bodden—a former pirate just trying to live quietly with her daughter—until Captain Connor (Karl Urban) shows up seeking revenge.
More about the film
The film dives into survival and revenge, centering on a mother's fight to protect her child.
You'll also see Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison in key roles.
Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo alongside Chopra herself, The Bluff promises a mix of intense storytelling and big action moments—definitely one for your watchlist!