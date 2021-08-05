Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday

Aug 05, 2021

Priyanka Chopra wishes Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday

Priyanka Chopra wished the Duchess of Sussex and her friend, Meghan Markle, on her 40th birthday. For a while, rumors about a tiff between the two have been doing the rounds, but her Instagram post cleared the air. PeeCee also shared an initiative by Markle, which is titled "40x40," and wrote, "In true Meg fashion, she's chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣"

What is the initiative about?

According to the post, 40x40 focuses on women around the world who have lost jobs due to the pandemic. This initiative will help them return to the workforce, especially "mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of color." "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce," including Chopra.

This is how you can join this mission

Chopra's post also invites common people to join in — "If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion. #40x40 #CompassioninAction." Apart from the Fashion actress, Adele, Beyonce, Stella McCartney and Sophie Trudeau have also extended their support for her cause.

Read the full post here

When Chopra reportedly ignored Kate Middleton and Prince William

As we know Prince Harry and Markle parted ways from the Royals and several reports suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William's behavior toward the Suits actress is one of the reasons. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals 2021. Chopra was also there but videos suggest that she ignored them purposely, to lend support to Markle.

Meanwhile, Chopra is busy with 'Matrix 4' and 'Citadel'

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old is flying high ever since she entered Hollywood. Recently, her film, The White Tiger, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, got an Oscar nod. Next, she will appear alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in the fourth installment of the popular action franchise — Matrix. Chopra will also be seen in sci-fi TV series, Citadel and a Mindy Kaling project.