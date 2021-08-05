Home / News / Entertainment News / Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 05:26 pm
Priyanka Chopra supports Meghan Markle's initiative on latter's 40th birthday
Priyanka Chopra wishes Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday

Priyanka Chopra wished the Duchess of Sussex and her friend, Meghan Markle, on her 40th birthday. For a while, rumors about a tiff between the two have been doing the rounds, but her Instagram post cleared the air. PeeCee also shared an initiative by Markle, which is titled "40x40," and wrote, "In true Meg fashion, she's chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣"

In this article
Details

What is the initiative about?

According to the post, 40x40 focuses on women around the world who have lost jobs due to the pandemic. This initiative will help them return to the workforce, especially "mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of color." "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce," including Chopra.

Procedure

This is how you can join this mission

Chopra's post also invites common people to join in — "If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion. #40x40 #CompassioninAction." Apart from the Fashion actress, Adele, Beyonce, Stella McCartney and Sophie Trudeau have also extended their support for her cause.

Instagram Post

Read the full post here

Controversy

When Chopra reportedly ignored Kate Middleton and Prince William

As we know Prince Harry and Markle parted ways from the Royals and several reports suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William's behavior toward the Suits actress is one of the reasons. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals 2021. Chopra was also there but videos suggest that she ignored them purposely, to lend support to Markle.

Projects

Meanwhile, Chopra is busy with 'Matrix 4' and 'Citadel'

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old is flying high ever since she entered Hollywood. Recently, her film, The White Tiger, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, got an Oscar nod. Next, she will appear alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in the fourth installment of the popular action franchise — Matrix. Chopra will also be seen in sci-fi TV series, Citadel and a Mindy Kaling project.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Kate' trailer: Beware! Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on a hunt

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Latest Entertainment News

'Kate' trailer: Beware! Mary Elizabeth Winstead is on a hunt

Entertainment

Domestic abuse: Honey Singh's wife claims father-in-law touched her inappropriately

Entertainment

Hansal Mehta's next 'Faraaz' based on 2016 Bangladesh terror attack

Entertainment

'Pinch' S02: Tiger Shroff appears self-assured, composed while facing trolls

Entertainment

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing the antagonist in 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Bullying allegations against Meghan drew wedge between Princes William, Harry?

World

Meghan Markle wins copyright claim over private letter to father

Entertainment

Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip's funeral sans Meghan Markle

World

'The Sun' paid detective for collecting Meghan Markle's personal information

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra News

Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments for Rs. 7cr, leases office

Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: When PeeCee revealed her fangirl side

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas earns Rs. 3 crore per Instagram post?

Entertainment

OTT platforms have democratized the film industry: Priyanka

Entertainment

Continued mis/underrepresentation of northeasterners in Bollywood paints a depressing picture

Entertainment
Trending Topics