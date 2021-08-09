Home / News / Entertainment News / These actors could play Olympian Neeraj Chopra in his biopic
Entertainment

These actors could play Olympian Neeraj Chopra in his biopic

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 01:30 pm
These actors could play Olympian Neeraj Chopra in his biopic
Let's see who will be the best choice to play Neeraj Chopra on the big screen

Neeraj Chopra is the man of the moment! Having won a gold in the men's javelin throw final at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, he became the second-ever individual gold medal holder for India. Now, netizens want a biopic on him. While many opined the 23-year-old was capable of playing himself onscreen, and we agree, but these actors are also suited for the part.

In this article
#1

Sidharth Malhotra has it all: Physical resemblance, agility, acting chops

Our first pick is Sidharth Malhotra. The Student of the Year star has played various agile characters--be it an agent (Aiyaary), a gangster (Marjaavaan), or an Army soldier (Shershaah), proving his potential to play an athlete. Plus, he fit the bill of a track star in his debut movie itself. What is batting most heavily in his favor is his physical resemblance to Chopra.

#2

It'd be exciting to see Vidyut Jammwal in sports flick

Who would make throwing the javelins more believable than THE action star Vidyut Jammwal? The Commando actor has led multiple movies on his sole back and led them to success, so we know he has what it takes to make a biopic a hit. Recently, Jammwal was reported to have launched his own production firm. A sports movie could very well be his next.

#3

Placing our bets on 'Inside Edge' star Tanuj Virwani

Tanuj Virwani has made his name with a diverse repertoire of roles. Skyrocketing to stardom as Vayu Raghavan in Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge, the young actor has proved he can bear the weight of layered characters and stories. After playing integral roles in ALTBalaji's Code M and ZEE5's Poison, Virwani was most recently seen essaying a grey character in Tandoor.

#4

It's time we utilized Randeep Hooda to the fullest

Randeep Hooda's acting skills certainly don't need any backing and the 44-year-old is dedicated to undergo any transformation for a role. Moreover, he is a gifted athlete (Did you know he is a national medal-winning horseback rider?), therefore he would be able to aptly dip into the skin of the Olympian. Lastly, it's time he stops playing one-dimensional villains who're destined to lose.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mahesh Babu birthday special: Celebrating the 'father' of two villages

Latest News

'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel never been on my mind: Farhan

Entertainment

Pegasus row: Defence Ministry says 'no transaction' with spyware maker

India

Pakistan drone reportedly drops tiffin box bomb in Amritsar village

India

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti meets PDP youth leaders; pitches for 'self-rule'

Politics

Congress to organize year-long celebrations to mark 75yrs of independence

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

Is Kay Kay Menon leading next Raj and DK project?

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu drops 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser on his birthday

Entertainment

Dan Levy birthday special: Times David Rose was relatably awkward

Entertainment

Cinema plays an important role in showing nationalism: Akshay Kumar

Entertainment

'Boomika' trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh's movie is going to be bone-chilling

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Interesting facts about India's Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra

Sports

Tokyo Games: India register their best medal haul at Olympics

Sports

Neeraj Chopra secures India's first Olympic gold in athletics

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's medal hopefuls

Sports

Neeraj Chopra News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Complete report

Sports

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final, Shivpal Singh out

Sports

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal

Sports

Need to participate in competitions before Olympics: Neeraj Chopra

Sports

If Pakistan stops terrorism, we'll shake hands: Army Chief Rawat

India
Trending Topics