Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' is getting a Bollywood remake? Apparently yes!

A source privy to the development confirmed that Mangat has purchased the rights.
"Kumar Mangat sir has bought the rights of Drishyam 2 and he is working toward making the Hindi adaptation of it soon. Ajay Devgn and Tabu had done Hindi Drishyam, and Mangat had produced it too, they will star in Hindi Drishyam 2 also," the source toldIndian Express.
'None of the actors have signed the dotted line'
The source added, "None of the actors have signed the dotted line. They will soon be in the position to make an official announcement. There is also no clarity on who will be directing the film after the death of Nishikant Kamat."