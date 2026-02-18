Pune land scam: Main accused denied bail for 2nd time
Sheetal Tejwani, a main accused in the massive ₹1,800 crore Pune land scam, has been denied bail by the Sessions Court.
She's accused of helping illegally sell 40 acres of protected government land in Mundhwa to a private firm for ₹300 crore—a deal the court called an "elite scam."
The sale deed was registered in 2025 (deed No. 9018/2025).
Tejwani's collusion with officials caused major losses to state: Judge
Tejwani allegedly worked with suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru to dodge ₹21 crore in stamp duty and get the protected land regularized.
Judge B.V. Wagh noted she's "well-versed" in legal matters but still chose to collude with officials, causing major losses to the state.
The sessions court rejected her bail on Feb 6, 2026 (after an earlier magisterial-court rejection on Jan 13, 2026) because of her role in similar scams.
More co-accused are still missing, and another key suspect's bail hearing is set for February 18, 2026.