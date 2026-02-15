Punjabi actor Paramjeet Kaur attempts suicide over domestic violence
Punjabi actor and director Paramjeet Kaur has accused her husband Naginder Gakhar and his associates of repeated physical assault and threats since their marriage nine months ago.
On February 5, Kaur says she was attacked outside Kurali police station—alleging Gakhar slapped and punched her.
While being taken to Kharar, unidentified people also rammed her car and smashed its window.
Distressed by the violence, Kaur says she consumed a poisonous substance and was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Kharar, and later referred to Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali.
Police have registered a case against Gakhar based on Kaur's statement and are looking into the involvement of others named in the incident.
Officer Lakhwinderpal Singh is the investigating officer, and videos and other evidence will also be examined; further legal action will be taken after completion of the investigation.