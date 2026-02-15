Punjabi actor Paramjeet Kaur attempts suicide over domestic violence Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Punjabi actor and director Paramjeet Kaur has accused her husband Naginder Gakhar and his associates of repeated physical assault and threats since their marriage nine months ago.

On February 5, Kaur says she was attacked outside Kurali police station—alleging Gakhar slapped and punched her.

While being taken to Kharar, unidentified people also rammed her car and smashed its window.

Distressed by the violence, Kaur says she consumed a poisonous substance and was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, Kharar, and later referred to Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali.