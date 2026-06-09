'Pushpaka Vimana' 1987 silent black comedy by Haasan and Rao
Back in 1987, Kamal Haasan and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao took a bold leap with Pushpaka Vimana, a silent black comedy about an unemployed man's wild misadventures.
With no dialogues and a quirky story, it stood out from anything else in Indian cinema at the time.
The film starred Amala Akkineni, Tinu Anand, and Sameer Khakhar, and was released under different names like Pesum Padam (Tamil) and Pushpak (Hindi).
'Pushpaka Vimana' cost 15L returned 6.6x
Haasan recently shared that they made Pushpaka Vimana for just ₹15 lakh, co-produced by Shringar Nagaraj and Rao.
Despite being an experimental film, it pulled in nearly ₹1 crore at the box office: a massive 6.6 times return!
As Haasan put it with pride, "The day we made Pushpaka Vimana for ₹15 lakh, we felt like we made a ₹150 crore film, and that is not even an exaggeration."