'Pushpaka Vimana' 1987 silent black comedy by Haasan and Rao

'Pushpaka Vimana' cost 15L returned 6.6x

Haasan recently shared that they made Pushpaka Vimana for just ₹15 lakh, co-produced by Shringar Nagaraj and Rao.

Despite being an experimental film, it pulled in nearly ₹1 crore at the box office: a massive 6.6 times return!

As Haasan put it with pride, "The day we made Pushpaka Vimana for ₹15 lakh, we felt like we made a ₹150 crore film, and that is not even an exaggeration."