PVR INOX Pictures brings global hits like 'Christmas Karma' and 'Good Fortune' to India
Entertainment
PVR INOX Pictures is stepping up its international game for 2025, with a fresh lineup that includes Gurinder Chadha's Christmas Karma (out December 12), The Smashing Machine, plus Korean anime Your Letter.
Other titles on the list are Marty Supreme, Greenland, Shelter, and Dhurandhar.
Why does this matter?
With more Indians loving global movies and anime, PVR INOX is teaming up with studios like A24 and Lionsgate to bring these films to major cities.
Their recent hits show just how much audiences are craving international content.
If you're looking for something beyond Bollywood, this slate could be right up your alley.