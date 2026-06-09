Qureshi's producer debut in 'Baby Do Die Do' as hitwoman
Huma Qureshi is back with a twist: she stars as a deaf-mute woman with a haunting past in the crime thriller Baby Do Die Do, hitting theaters July 3, 2026.
The teaser, out now, shows her stepping into the role of India's first desi hitwoman, taking down targets with her signature red umbrella.
This film also marks a big move for Qureshi as she makes her debut as a producer alongside her brother Saqib Saleem.
Teaser hints Qureshi's hitwoman transformation
The 90-second teaser opens with a girl narrating her own death, then shifts to Qureshi's mysterious character hiding danger behind an innocent look.
We see glimpses of her navigating Mumbai trains and standing up to catcallers, hinting at how she transforms into a hitwoman who refuses to be defined by tragedy.
The film also features Seema Pahwa, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher, and Vidya Malvade in key roles.