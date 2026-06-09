Qureshi's producer debut in 'Baby Do Die Do' as hitwoman Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Huma Qureshi is back with a twist: she stars as a deaf-mute woman with a haunting past in the crime thriller Baby Do Die Do, hitting theaters July 3, 2026.

The teaser, out now, shows her stepping into the role of India's first desi hitwoman, taking down targets with her signature red umbrella.

This film also marks a big move for Qureshi as she makes her debut as a producer alongside her brother Saqib Saleem.