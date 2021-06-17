Home / News / Entertainment News / R. Balki, Gauri Shinde announce collaboration with Pranab Kapadia
R. Balki, Gauri Shinde announce collaboration with Pranab Kapadia

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 04:45 pm
The partnership begins with a thriller directed by Balki that begins filming in July this year

Filmmaker couple R. Balki and Gauri Shinde on Thursday said they have partnered with media business veteran Pranab Kapadia as co-producer for their upcoming films to be made under their banner Hope Productions. The couple's production house, founded in 2011, has backed critically-acclaimed films such as Paa, English Vinglish, Padman, and Dear Zindagi. The company has also made a gamut of television commercials.

Patrnership

I admire his desire to make unconventional films: Balki

Balki said they are delighted to announce their partnership with Kapadia. "We have known Kapadia for about ten years now, and have always admired his desire to make films and content that not only break the barriers of convention but also tell newer stories, which is well complemented with his sound business acumen," the national award-winning director said.

Pranab will be a part of four projects

"With his vast business experience and his love for movies there can be no better person than Kapadia to help grow Hope Productions," Balki said in a statement. The filmmaker revealed that there are four films in the pipeline. "The partnership begins with a thriller directed by me that begins filming in July this year, followed by three films planned for 2022," Balki added.

Their unique style of storytelling is remarkable: Kapadia

Kapadia has been in the industry for more than two decades and led the UK subsidiary of Reliance-owned Adlabs. He is also the founder of Moviegoers Entertainment Limited. The producer said he is honored and excited to collaborate with Balki and Shinde. "Their unique style of storytelling, creating entertaining content and commercial success out of subjects that are considered taboo, is remarkable," he said.

I am excited to lead Hope Productions: Kapadia

"After successfully producing award-winning films and commercials, collecting several accolades at prestigious film festivals around the world, their production company Hope Productions is now at the cusp of growth and I am excited to lead this," Kapadia said.

