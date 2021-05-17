'Radhe': Earns nearly Rs. 13cr; makers lodge complaint against piracy

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 11:31 pm

First weekend brought in nearly Rs. 13 crore for 'Radhe'

Salman Khan's action blockbuster Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was mostly dependent on overseas theaters for sales, as halls are closed here. Latest reports suggest that the film has earned nearly Rs. 13cr in four days, accumulating the maximum from Gulf countries. Separately, the movie premiering on ZEE5 and ZEEPLEX in India, fell prey to piracy sites, prompting makers to take a strict stand.

Numbers crunch

Rs. 6.5cr came from UAE alone over the weekend

To recall, the Prabhu Deva-directorial was released on May 13 (Thursday), to coincide with Eid, and by Sunday, its overseas collection stood at Rs. 12.35cr. As per statistics from Box Office India, UAE alone contributed to Rs. 6.5cr haul during the weekend. However, the numbers dropped on Saturday. Australia gave a business of Rs. 1.9cr, while its US collection stood at Rs. 1.4cr.

Twitter Post

'Radhe' was apparently 'the most watched film on Day 1'

Details

'Radhe' released on selected screens in the UK today

Earlier, Khan had announced that Radhe garnered 42L views across all platforms on Day 1, so that counts too. He had earlier talked about being prepared for suffering losses, since it's not getting theatrical release on the home turf. But it also released on selected screens in the UK today, which will add to the earnings. So, all is not lost yet.

Update

ZEE lodged a complaint with the cyber cell regarding piracy

Now coming to the piracy menace, the superstar had earlier asked people not to download Radhe illegally, he instead ended up getting trolled. But, it seems his words were not just that, as ZEE has indeed filed a complaint with the cyber cell against those involved in spreading the pirated version of the film across messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Information

Cyber crime branch has launched an investigation

An official statement from ZEE said, "The officials are actively tracking down the phone numbers involved in this act of piracy, taking the required legal actions." Soon after its release, Radhe was uploaded on notorious sites like Tamilrockerz, understandably worrying the makers, but Mumbai Police has already jumped into action. In fact, DCP (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar said an investigation has been launched.