'Radhe' to release in 750+ overseas screens: Details here

'Radhe' releasing in 700+ overseas markets, makers hopeful of profits

Given the pandemic situation, Salman Khan's mass entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is hardly getting any theatrical release. It will premiere directly on ZEEPLEX/ZEE5 tomorrow at 12pm. While doors (to theaters) are closed in most of the states in India, Radhe is reportedly getting released in over 750 overseas screens. Naturally, makers are pinning their hopes on this move for recovering their costs.

Source

UAE and US make up for most of the screens

According to a Pinkvilla report, markets abroad will premiere the action flick on nearly 750 to 800 screens, of which more than 350 screens are in the UAE, along with 200 in the US, 83 in Australia, and 25 in New Zealand. The portal also reports the UK will premiere Radhe on about 75 screens from May 17.

Expectations

Makers expect the Eid release to do well in Gulf

Given Khan's fanbase and the Eid release, makers expect the movie to fare well in the Gulf. The region rightly has the highest number of screenings as well. On its opening day, team Radhe is aiming for 700+ shows there. But COVID-19 and its restrictions are everywhere. Currently, only the UAE and Saudi Arabia are open, that too with certain protocols in place.

Domestic market

Lockdown in Hyderabad has come as a bad news

The makers would want to profit as much as possible from the overseas pockets because the situation back home is grim. Hyderabad was going to be one of the very few Indian markets to have Radhe in the halls, but the Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown across the state starting today. However, as per a trade analyst, the effect is not severe.

Business

'Hyderabad was one hope,' but not a big 'Radhe' market

Speaking to a portal, Ramesh Bala said for a Hindi movie, the main markets are Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh. "The only thing is that in these times, Hyderabad was the one hope and it could have been a token box office receipt or something. But with this lockdown that won't happen." Still, with no major Telugu release, Radhe could have reigned.

Details

'Radhe' might not even cross Rs. 10-15cr, says Salman

In fact, Salman already has prepared himself to suffer losses. "We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe. It might not even cross Rs. 10-15cr but whoever wants to be happy with this lowest number they can be happy. We'd lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero, but we are still going ahead with it," he said.

Information

Once COVID-19 situation improves, 'Radhe' will get theatrical release

Given everything, Bhai's fans shouldn't lose hope as Khan announced earlier this week that Radhe will have a theatrical release in India once it becomes safe for people to visit cinema halls again. The Prabhu Deva-directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.