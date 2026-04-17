Raghavendra returns in 'Second Case of Seetharam' on Prime Video

'Second Case of Seetharam' earns 1.58cr

Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the film follows Seetharam as he unravels a string of chilling murders in the mysterious town of Anegadde. It's a sequel to Seetharam Benoy: Case No. 18.

The movie pulled in ₹1.58 crore at the box office within just 16 days.

Raghavendra's sharp performance and strong support from Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Usha Bhandari make this one worth checking out if you're up for a gripping whodunit.