'Ragini MMS' turns 10: Looking back at the erotic-horror flick

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 05:16 pm

Horror film 'Ragini MMS' hit cinemas on May 13, 2011.

Ragini MMS was a game-changer in terms of what Bollywood had been offering as horror. While it isn't considered a classic by any means, it surely paved the way for found footage horror movies in Bollywood. It starred Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the lead roles. As Ragini MMS celebrates its 10th anniversary today, let's look at some interesting details about the movie.

Story

What was 'Ragini MMS' all about?

Ragini MMS was loosely based on a real-life incident of a Delhi girl named Deepika. The found footage film is about a couple, Ragini and Uday, who head over to a friend's farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. However, their weekend getaway goes awry when they realize the house is filled with cameras. It captures things that are sinister and paranormal in nature.

Details

Cast, box office collection and other details of the film

Apart from Rao and Motivala, the movie starred Rajat Paul, Janice, Vinod Rawat, and Harshraj Shroff. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor, who courted controversy when she didn't show the film to Deepika before release. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, it reportedly collected Rs. 15cr (worldwide) at the box office. The Censor Board gave the film 'A' certificate and still found many scenes too explicit.

Sequel

Success of 'Ragini MMS' paved the way for a sequel

Ragini MMS spawned a sequel, Ragini MMS 2, starring Sunny Leone. The 2014 movie was a massive success, and earned around Rs. 64cr (worldwide) at the box office, thus establishing Leone's career. Its track Baby Doll became a monstrous hit. The film revolved around a director trying to shoot his latest erotic horror movie in a haunted house, and didn't depend on found footage.

Trivia

Did you know the film released on Friday the 13th?

Ragini MMS was released on May 13, which is, in fact, Friday the 13th. The controversial hoardings of the film were pulled down in Mumbai on charges of vulgarity. After Ragini MMS 2, a web series titled Ragini MMS: Returns, produced under the banner ALTBalaji, became the third instalment of the franchise. While its first season aired in 2017, second one dropped in 2019.