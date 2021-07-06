Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce their wedding date

Credits: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced that they will tie the knot on July 16

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar on Tuesday announced that they will tie the knot on July 16. The couple took to Twitter to post a joint statement, informing fans about their wedding. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all," Vaidya and Parmar said in their statement.

Proposal

Vaidya had proposed to Parmar on 'Bigg Boss' last year

"We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July," Vaidya and Parmar said. "We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," the couple added. To recall, Vaidya, 33, had proposed to Parmar on the Colors TV reality show ColorBigg Boss season 14 last year.

Twitter Post

Here's what Vaidya posted on Twitter

Wedding

The couple's wedding was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Toward the end of the Colors TV show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February this year, but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. According to reports, the couple will have a close-knit wedding.

Upcoming projects

Vaidya will be next seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

On the work front, Vaidya will be next seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He recently released a song titled Madhaniyaan featuring him alongside Parmar. He also released another song titled Aly that was dedicated to his Bigg Boss co-contestants, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. On the other hand, Parmar was last seen in Zee TV's soap opera Woh Apna Sa.