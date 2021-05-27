Rahul Vaidya's 'Aly' review: Nostalgic ride for 'Bigg Boss' fans

Written by Priyanka Bansal | May 27, 2021

'Some friendships are special' And singer-performer Rahul Vaidya or RKV has proved this saying by dedicating a song to his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. His single Aly, released today, has him lending his voice, with snippets from the trio's journey on the show incorporated in it. The song will definitely make Bigg Boss fans nostalgic. We review.

Music

The music is melodious and catchy; lyrics also appealing

The music of the song is pleasing to the ears and has a somber, romantic vibe to it. It will definitely appeal more to the fans of the show, but it also holds some ground as an individual track. The lyrics written by Aly and Rakhi Sawant seem like the perfect ode to the relationship between Bhasin and him, and their friendship with Vaidya.

Video

The video is simple but very aesthetically created

The video has Vaidya crooning the song in various locations, which are very aesthetically shot. These scenes are intercut with clips from inside the house. The clips chosen are all happy and candid moments that the three shared, which bring a smile on your face. The video will take the fans of Bigg Boss on a trip down nostalgia lane and relive the show.

Conception

Vaidya explains how the song was conceived

After the 3.5-minute-long song ends, Vaidya appears on screen and takes a minute to explain how the track was conceived inside the Bigg Boss house. He shares that when once he and Aly were locked inside the BB jail, and Bhasin was giving them company, Sawant spontaneously came up with the lyrics. He liked the words so much that he put them to tunes.

Verdict

The music video is melodious, aesthetic; gets 4/5

The song will work perfectly for its desired target audience, that is Bigg Boss fans. But at the same time, others can also enjoy its melody. Nothing too dramatic or over the top has been done to the video, which is a huge plus, given the reputation of the show. The song wont make it to many playlists but still is pleasing. Verdict: 4/5.