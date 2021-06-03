Directors pour their hearts out ahead of 'The Family Man-2'

Raj Nidimoru (left) and Krishna DK (right) with the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Thursday penned a long note on social media, describing the challenges of creating the second season of The Family Man while being surrounded by loss and suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second season will see actor Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.

The Family Man

Raj & DK posted a heartfelt note on Twitter

Hours before the show's premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the director duo took to Twitter and posted a note for the fans of the espionage thriller-comedy. "Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man season two has proved to be our most challenging project yet," the duo tweeted.

Twitter Post

'The Family Man' was our most challenging project, say directors

Further details

'The Family Man-2' faced many difficulties due to lockdown

The ten-episodic series, which released in 2019, received critical acclaim and became one of the most talked-about shows of the year. Despite production hassles due to the lockdown last year and delay in its release, The Family Man continued to stay relevant, without losing the buzz. Raj and Krishna wrote that people overcame enormous personal difficulties to deliver the much-awaited season two.

Twitter Post

'The only thing that kept us going was constant appreciation'

Delay

Controversy around 'Tandav' and 'Mirzapur' also affected the show

The filmmaker duo said they will forever remain humbled by all the love the show has received. "Season two drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience," they wrote. The Family Man season two was scheduled to return earlier this year but was postponed following the controversy around the shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

Opposition

MDMK and NTK opposed the show's release

Last month, Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko wrote a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to stop the broadcast of The Family Man for showing Tamilians in a negative light. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman too had demanded a ban on the show for portraying Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists.

Quote

'The story line is not offensive to Tamil people'

In a statement released last week, Raj and Krishna had said that they respect the sentiments of the Tamil people and have come up with a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story in the second season of the show.