Following arrest, netizens dig up Raj Kundra's problematic/shady interviews, tweets

Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 20, 2021
Following arrest, netizens dig up Raj Kundra's problematic/shady interviews, tweets
Old interviews, tweets of Raj Kundra went viral after his arrest

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a pornography case yesterday. Ever since this news broke out, hawk-eyed netizens have been digging up old problematic tweets made by the businessman. Additionally, a clip from his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where Sharma asked what was his source of income is also going viral. Here's a round up.

When Kapil Sharma had asked about Kundra's source of income

First, about the video clip. In June 2016, Kundra had appeared on the comedy show as a guest, along with Shetty and her sister Shamita. Poking fun at the entrepreneur, Sharma noted that Kundra is often seen playing football with film stars, taking his wife shopping, or doing other such activities. "How do you earn money without doing anything?" he had then jokingly asked.

'Now we know how Kundra earned money without doing anything'

While the roast was laughed off by the guests that night, Twitter users now held that Kundra's suspected involvement in the case has finally answered the question posed years ago. "Now we know how did Paaji [Kundra] earn money without doing anything," wrote one user in Hindi. #BoycottBollywood started trending on the platform, along with #RajKundra, where he was incessantly trolled and attacked.

Kundra used Twitter to make sex jokes, sexist puns

And, what was their weapon of attack? Well, his distasteful old tweets. In one widely-shared screenshot of a 2012 tweet, Kundra can be seen making offensive remarks on Sri Lankan cheerleaders. In reference to similar screenshots of his "joke" tweets, the businessman appears to have used his Twitter handle as free real estate for making smutty double entendre and penning sex quips back then.

He was named 'key conspirator' for making, publishing pornographic films

This is not all. In 2012, he had also asked how porn was different from prostitution. "Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera?" his tweet read. Twitter users have been diligently bringing more such posts to the limelight. Notably, Kundra has been named "key conspirator," in a case "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps."

