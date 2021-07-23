Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 11:02 am

Pornography case: Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon just now

In what will come as a relief to actress Shilpa Shetty, a source close to Mumbai Police has told portals that she won't be served a summon in husband Raj Kundra's pornographic films case for now. As per the source, the police are currently focusing on Kenrin Production House, the company responsible for distributing the content. Shetty had no direct relation to this firm.

Details

Police are currently investigating UK-based Kenrin Production House

Speaking to ETimes, the anonymous source noted the Dhadkan actress is a director at Viaan Industries that is not under the police radar at this moment. UK-based company Kenrin, on the other hand, owned the HotShots app, the platform where the porn films were shared. It's owned by businessman Pradeep Bakshi, who's also the brother-in-law of Kundra. Kundra is an investor/co-owner of Kenrin.

Reason

What had led to speculations about Shetty getting a summon?

Earlier, a relation between Kenrin and Viaan Industries was established and thus, speculations about Shetty getting involved had surfaced. At a press briefing, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, had said, "Though [Kenrin] was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app, and accounting was done through Kundra's Viaan Industries." Meanwhile, Shetty's first post after this racket surfaced is going viral.

Social media

'Surviving challenges': Meanwhile, Shetty returned to social media yesterday

In what was her first post since Kundra's arrest late on Monday, the Indian actress shared an inspiring quote on Thursday that talked about "surviving challenges." The quote by James Thurber read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness." "I've survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future," the post concluded.

Backstory

Earlier, cops had cleared the actress of any 'active role'

For the unversed, the 45-year-old businessman was arrested for his involvement in a pornography case. Calling Kundra a "key conspirator," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said they "have sufficient evidence" against the entrepreneur. Earlier, Bharambe had issued a statement, stating they could not find any active role of Shetty in the matter. Meanwhile, she's gearing up to return to Bollywood with Hungama 2.