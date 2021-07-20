Home / News / Entertainment News / Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress
Entertainment

Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 08:04 pm
Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress
A February video where Sagarika Suman Shona claims Raj Kundra demanded her nude audition has resurfaced.

The arrest of Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a pornographic case made headlines on Tuesday. After his arrest, an old interview of actor Sagarika Suman Shona has resurfaced where she claimed that Kundra had asked her for a nude audition. Notably, Kundra's arrest came after an FIR was filed against him in February. Here are more details.

In this article
Claims

What did Shona claim in the video?

In the video, Shona stated that she was offered a role in a web series by Raj Kundra's assistant Umesh Kamat. She asked to give an audition via video call. She also claimed that Kundra was present on the video call. On the video call, Kundra and two of his associates demanded her nude audition, she said, adding, "I was shocked and I refused."

Quote

There were three people, one was Kundra: Sagarika

Sagarika said, "There were three people on the call...One person's face was not visible but I think he was Raj Kundra because Umesh Kamat was constantly saying that all the sites are run by Raj Kundra. I want to ask why is Raj Kundra not...arrested?"

Recent news

Kundra, aides sent to police custody till July 23

After Kundra's arrest, one of his aides Ryan Tharp was also arrested Monday morning. Both of them were produced in Mumbai's Esplanade Court and sent to police custody till July 23. So far, 12 arrests have been made in connection with the case. Reportedly, apart from Kundra and Tharp, one Pradeep Bakshi, a UK-based businessman, is also involved. Bakshi is allegedly related to Kundra.

Police

Kundra appears to be key conspirator: Police

The case was registered by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in February 2021. "We've arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement. Last week, Mumbai Police filed two FIRs and arrested nine people for making pornographic films.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Poonam Pandey, who had filed case against Raj Kundra, reacts

Latest News

Twitteratis demand boycotting 'The Conversion' for apparently promoting love jihad

Entertainment

'Dial 100' trailer: Neena Gupta seeks revenge in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos travels to space in his own rocket

Technology

Decoding the rivalry of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Charith Asalanka drives SL to 275/9

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'Dhadak' team celebrates three years of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer

Entertainment

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'

Entertainment

What all we know about Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'?

Entertainment

How Raj Kundra allegedly conducted the pornographic racket through WhatsApp

Entertainment

Following arrest, netizens dig up Raj Kundra's problematic/shady interviews, tweets

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Poonam Pandey, who had filed case against Raj Kundra, reacts

Entertainment

How Raj Kundra allegedly conducted the pornographic racket through WhatsApp

Entertainment

Following arrest, netizens dig up Raj Kundra's problematic/shady interviews, tweets

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, arrested in porn films case

Entertainment

Mumbai News

Mumbai rains: Boulder crash kills five of family in Thane

Mumbai

22 died as heavy rains lash Mumbai; government announces relief

India

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai; local train services hit

Mumbai

Mumbai cop seen feeding cake to history-sheeter on latter's birthday

Mumbai

FIR for violating COVID-19 norms at BJP leader's office

Mumbai
Trending Topics