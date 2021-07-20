Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress

A February video where Sagarika Suman Shona claims Raj Kundra demanded her nude audition has resurfaced.

The arrest of Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a pornographic case made headlines on Tuesday. After his arrest, an old interview of actor Sagarika Suman Shona has resurfaced where she claimed that Kundra had asked her for a nude audition. Notably, Kundra's arrest came after an FIR was filed against him in February. Here are more details.

Claims

What did Shona claim in the video?

In the video, Shona stated that she was offered a role in a web series by Raj Kundra's assistant Umesh Kamat. She asked to give an audition via video call. She also claimed that Kundra was present on the video call. On the video call, Kundra and two of his associates demanded her nude audition, she said, adding, "I was shocked and I refused."

Quote

There were three people, one was Kundra: Sagarika

Sagarika said, "There were three people on the call...One person's face was not visible but I think he was Raj Kundra because Umesh Kamat was constantly saying that all the sites are run by Raj Kundra. I want to ask why is Raj Kundra not...arrested?"

Recent news

Kundra, aides sent to police custody till July 23

After Kundra's arrest, one of his aides Ryan Tharp was also arrested Monday morning. Both of them were produced in Mumbai's Esplanade Court and sent to police custody till July 23. So far, 12 arrests have been made in connection with the case. Reportedly, apart from Kundra and Tharp, one Pradeep Bakshi, a UK-based businessman, is also involved. Bakshi is allegedly related to Kundra.

Police

Kundra appears to be key conspirator: Police

The case was registered by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in February 2021. "We've arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement. Last week, Mumbai Police filed two FIRs and arrested nine people for making pornographic films.