Shilpa-Raj's bungalow raided, actress says movies weren't porn but erotica

Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 24, 2021
Shilpa-Raj's bungalow raided, actress says movies weren't porn but erotica
New findings have come to light in the Raj Kundra pornographic film racket case

The pornographic film racket case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, is getting complex by the day. A Magistrate Court on Friday extended Kundra and his aide Ryan Tharp's police custody till July 27 and a thorough raid had also been conducted at Shetty-Kundra's Juhu bungalow. After this, the actress gave a statement saying the movies in question were erotica but not porn.

In this article
Findings

Raid: Police found a server, around 70 porn films

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch reportedly conducted an extensive raid at Kundra's house and found a server and 70 pornographic videos, apparently shot by his former Personal Assistant Umesh Kamat. Now officials will check whether Kundra used the server to send or upload the videos to UK-based Kenrin Production House. Kenrin owns the HotShots app, the platform where the films in question were shared.

Statement

'These are erotica': Shetty cited examples from other OTT apps

While recording her statement in the matter, the Dhadkan actress has reportedly claimed the movies that were circulated on her husband's HotShots app were not "pornography but erotica." She also gave examples of "more obscene" content that is being circulated on other OTT apps and platforms. Shetty continues to deny her involvement in the case about the creation and publication of pornographic content.

Do you know?

This is the difference between erotica and pornography

There is a fine line between erotica and pornography. While any art form that deals with subjects that are erotically stimulating or sexually arousing can be called erotica, pornography usually has no literary or artistic value apart from stimulating sexual desire.

Development

Shetty's resignation from Viaan Industries is raising eyebrows

While the police continue to investigate Shetty's active participation in the racket, a recent development is making things murkier. According to ETimes, the 46-year-old star has resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries. Although the UK-based Kenrin was responsible for content distribution, its creation, operation of the HotShots app, and accounting were done through Viaan Industries. Hence, Shetty's involvement was also being questioned.

Information

Earlier, it was said Shetty won't be served summons

Only a couple of days ago, citing sources close to the Mumbai Police, reports stated Shetty won't be served a summons in the case just now. This was because officials were only focusing on Kenrin. But now, with Shetty's resignation and the web of the racket expanding, she might come back on the radar. Meanwhile, she has returned to Bollywood with comedy Hungama 2.

