Raj Kundra listed 'director' in nine companies: Check details here

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 03:10 pm

New details about Raj Kundra's business have emerged following his arrest on Monday

New pieces of information about businessman Raj Kundra are emerging ever since he was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Monday in relation to a pornographic content creation and publication racket. Now it is being said that he is listed as a "director" in as many as nine companies. Also, his pornographic film business had apparently flourished during the lockdown period, said cops.

Details

Kundra is also the director for Shilpa Yog Private Limited

Reportedly, Kundra is designated as a director at Shilpa Yog Private Limited, named after his wife Shilpa Shetty. But Shetty isn't a director there. Moreover, the 45-year-old holds the post at Cinemation Media Works, Bastian Hospitality, JL Stream, Aqua Energy Beverages, Viaan Industries, Whole and Then Some, Clearcom Private Media. Kundra-Shetty were directors for Kundra Constructions but it's now been struck off the rolls.

Involvement

The 'Dhadkan' actress is listed as director for 23 companies

Reports also suggest that the Dhadkan actress is listed as a director for 23 companies. She was apparently mentioned in the designations of some other firms that are no longer operational now. Soon after Kundra's arrest, the police have also been investigating Shetty's involvement in the case. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, gave out a statement on the same earlier.

Investigation

Cops didn't find 'any active role' of Shetty yet

"We have not been able to any find any active role [of Shetty] yet. We are investigating," read the official statement. Bharambe then appealed to the victims "to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai," assuring they will be taking "appropriate action." Another report quoted Bharambe where he shared how Kundra's porn business flourished in the last few months, especially during the lockdown.

Earning

Kundra was earning about Rs. 8L daily from the business

Bharambe revealed Kundra had begun this business only 18 months ago, but it grew rapidly during the lockdown period. Apparently, he was earning lakhs daily. Initially, the amount was around Rs. 2-3L per day, but it increased to Rs. 6-8L daily later. "So far, we have frozen Rs. 7.5cr in various accounts," mentioned the officer. Notably, Kundra was sent to custody till 23 July.