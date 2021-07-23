Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Those speaking out allegedly receiving threat-calls

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 02:18 pm

Sagarika Shona, Poonam Pandey leveled new allegations against Raj Kundra

The entire Hindi movie industry is still reeling from the shock of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest. And new revelations and allegations surfacing daily is only making things worse for him. Sagarika Shona Suman, who had claimed that Kundra had asked her for a "nude audition," is mulling leveling charges against him now. Also, Poonam Pandey alleged Kundra had approached her for Hotshots.

Details

The model is planning to take legal action against Kundra

Following Kundra's arrest on Monday, an undated video of Shona spread like wildfire on the internet, where she stated that she was offered a role in a web series by Kundra's former assistant and good friend Umesh Kamat. Thereafter, she was allegedly asked to give a "nude audition" via video call. Now she wishes to take legal actions against the abuse of power.

Quote

This is what Shona had to say about the racket

"I am already discussing with my lawyers what should be done," said Shona, adding how there was a need to dig deeper and unveil others involved in this. "There are nearly 30 others who are not just victims, but.. part of the Kundra-led porn racket."

Statement

'These actors are actively promoting and shooting porn'

"These actors are actively promoting and shooting porn and then sharing uncut clips on their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, which in turn drive huge traffic to apps like HotShots and HotHits. These people should also be arrested, and their roles probed by the police," she added. However, speaking out has also made the model/actress a recipient of rape, death threats, and vulgar messages.

Information

Repercussion: She is receiving threat calls, even rape warnings

Shona told a portal, "People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done? They are accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that's why we are making it."

New allegation

'Kundra personally asked me to be part of Hotshots': Pandey

Another figure who had spoken out against Kundra, Poonam Pandey, made some new remarks yesterday. Recalling her experience of working with Armsprime, Pandey noted Kundra had apparently "personally" asked her to be a part of the Hotshots app. "It was like— do this or suffer the consequences. On my refusal, my private mobile numbers were leaked." Notably, the porn films were shared on Hotshots.

Namesake

This Marathi actor is paying for sharing Kundra's PA's name

A different but unfortunate kind of trouble has greeted Marathi actor Umesh Kamat. Apparently, he is being continuously confused with Kundra's personal assistant Kamat, who is a key accused in the pornography case. Taking to his Instagram, he bashed a media house for falsely linking him with the case by sharing his pictures. "I shall pursue necessary legal remedies against the respective media agency."