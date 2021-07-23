Home / News / Entertainment News / Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27
Entertainment

Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 02:28 pm
Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27
Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27

In the latest development to the Raj Kundra pornographic film racket case, Mumbai's Magistrate Court has sent Kundra and his aide Ryan Tharp to police custody till July 27. The recent move comes after Mumbai Police had produced the duo to court earlier today and requested an extension in the custody period. Earlier, the two were sent to custody in Byculla Jail till today.

In this article
Details

Mumbai police had sought seven days extra custody

Tracing back, the police had asked the court to grant seven days extension but they have been granted four days extended custody. They had expressed suspicion that the money earned through the porn films racket was used in online betting and hence they needed more time to investigate. Notably, both Kundra and Tharp were produced before the Magistrate Court on Friday.

Update

Police need to investigate transactions between Kundra's different bank accounts

Due to the betting angle, cops told the court that they will have to investigate the transactions between Kundra's Yes Bank account and his United Bank of Africa account. Kundra faces charges of cheating, "obscene and indecent advertisements and displays," charges under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, among others. As many as 10 arrests have been made in the case till now.

Twitter Post

Check out the recent update here

Information

They were produced in court originally on July 20

To recall, Kundra was arrested late on Monday, while Tharp was nabbed the next day. Both were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday, which then sent them to police custody. Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, was nabbed in connection to a case "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them." If proved guilty, he could face up to seven years of imprisonment.

Round-up

The case was first registered in February

To give a refresher, a case was registered on February 4 when a woman had complained about being forced to shoot a porn video after being promised an acting job. The investigation led the police to Kundra via his connection to one Umesh Kamat and association with a firm named Kenrin Production House. While Kamat facilitated deals for porn films, Kenrin distributed those.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Those speaking out allegedly receiving threat-calls

Latest News

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd ODI: Dhawan elects to bat

Sports

Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

World

Harley-Davidson Sportster S to debut in India by year-end

Auto

Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Those speaking out allegedly receiving threat-calls

Entertainment

COVID-19 patient, whose sample was collected for IVF, no more

India

Latest Entertainment News

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Entertainment

Did Vin Diesel's 'tough love' make Dwayne Johnson quit 'Fast-&-Furious'?

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Entertainment

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel marks Marvel entry

Entertainment

Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Those speaking out allegedly receiving threat-calls

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Entertainment

Did Raj Kundra bribe Crime Branch officers to evade arrest?

Entertainment

Raj Kundra listed 'director' in nine companies: Check details here

Entertainment

Raj Kundra News

Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Shilpa skips shoot, Kangana attacks 'Bullywood'

Entertainment

All we know about Raj Kundra and the pornography case

Entertainment

Raj Kundra asked Sagarika Shona for nude audition, claims actress

Entertainment

Poonam Pandey, who had filed case against Raj Kundra, reacts

Entertainment

How Raj Kundra allegedly conducted the pornographic racket through WhatsApp

Entertainment
Trending Topics