Raj Kundra, Ryan Tharp sent to custody till July 27

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 02:28 pm

Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27

In the latest development to the Raj Kundra pornographic film racket case, Mumbai's Magistrate Court has sent Kundra and his aide Ryan Tharp to police custody till July 27. The recent move comes after Mumbai Police had produced the duo to court earlier today and requested an extension in the custody period. Earlier, the two were sent to custody in Byculla Jail till today.

Details

Mumbai police had sought seven days extra custody

Tracing back, the police had asked the court to grant seven days extension but they have been granted four days extended custody. They had expressed suspicion that the money earned through the porn films racket was used in online betting and hence they needed more time to investigate. Notably, both Kundra and Tharp were produced before the Magistrate Court on Friday.

Update

Police need to investigate transactions between Kundra's different bank accounts

Due to the betting angle, cops told the court that they will have to investigate the transactions between Kundra's Yes Bank account and his United Bank of Africa account. Kundra faces charges of cheating, "obscene and indecent advertisements and displays," charges under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, among others. As many as 10 arrests have been made in the case till now.

Check out the recent update here

Information

They were produced in court originally on July 20

To recall, Kundra was arrested late on Monday, while Tharp was nabbed the next day. Both were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday, which then sent them to police custody. Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, was nabbed in connection to a case "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them." If proved guilty, he could face up to seven years of imprisonment.

Round-up

The case was first registered in February

To give a refresher, a case was registered on February 4 when a woman had complained about being forced to shoot a porn video after being promised an acting job. The investigation led the police to Kundra via his connection to one Umesh Kamat and association with a firm named Kenrin Production House. While Kamat facilitated deals for porn films, Kenrin distributed those.