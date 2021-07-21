Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Shilpa skips shoot, Kangana attacks 'Bullywood'

Raj Kundra's arrest on Monday brought forth a range of different reactions, here's a compilation

The arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, in connection with a pornography case has left the film fraternity shocked, with everyone sharing their opinions about it. While actress Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the news, singer Mika Singh said he has seen one of Kundra's apps. Meanwhile, Shetty was seen skipping the shoot of her reality show. Here's a round-up.

'This is why I call movie industry a gutter': Ranaut

Yesterday, the Queen actress lambasted Bollywood in relation to Kundra's arrest. Writing, "this is why I call movie industry a gutter," in her Instagram Story she prophetically commented, "all that glitter is not gold." She also revealed she'll be exposing the "under belly of Bullywood" in her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. "We need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry."

'Simple app,' Singh said about one of Kundra's apps

Meanwhile, the Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer described the 45-year-old businessman as a nice guy, and said he was "waiting to see what happens." "Mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi [I don't have much knowledge about his app. I had seen one of his apps...that was a simple one]."

'I refuse to believe Kundra is guilty,' declared Rakhi Sawant

Dancer/actress Rakhi Sawant firmly defended Kundra. Speaking to the paparazzi, she opined someone was blackmailing him and trying to defame his wife. "I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty," she said in Hindi. Separately, reacting to the news, YouTuber Puneet Kaur alleged Kundra had also reached out to her through DMs or direct messages for working on the Hotshots app.

Shetty, waiting for her Bollywood comeback, missed 'Super Dancer-4' shoot

When the whole country was hurling upon new discoveries in the case, Shetty was reportedly missing from the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 yesterday. As per reports, the team waited for her, who is a judge there, to arrive and finally decided to shoot the episode without her. Shetty is about to make her Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2.