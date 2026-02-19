'Raja Shivaji': Riteish as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj looks powerful Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

The first official poster for "Raja Shivaji" was shared on Shiv Jayanti, Feb 19, 2026, giving us a first look at Riteish Deshmukh as the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Deshmukh himself, it's set to release in 2026 (date TBA).