'Raja Shivaji': Riteish as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj looks powerful
Entertainment
The first official poster for "Raja Shivaji" was shared on Shiv Jayanti, Feb 19, 2026, giving us a first look at Riteish Deshmukh as the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Directed by Deshmukh himself, it's set to release in 2026 (date TBA).
What to expect from the film
Expect intense battle scenes and some seriously epic visuals—thanks to cinematographer Santosh Sivan—plus a powerful score by Ajay-Atul.
The cast is stacked too: Sanjay Dutt is among the cast, with Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Genelia Deshmukh, and more joining in.
Film will be released in multiple languages
"Raja Shivaji" will be available in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Produced by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, the first official poster was shared on Shiv Jayanti, Feb 19, 2026.