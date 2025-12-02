Next Article
Rajinikanth gets Lifetime Achievement at IFFI
Entertainment
Legendary actor Rajinikanth just received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, celebrating his 50+ years in cinema.
He shared that it "feels like only 10-15 years" since he started, and his daughter Aishwarya shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and celebrating the milestone with their family.
What's next for Thalaivar: New movies on the way
Rajinikanth isn't slowing down—he's busy filming #Thalaivar173 (out Pongal 2027) with Kamal Haasan's production house, and also working on Jailer 2, where he returns as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian.
Expect familiar faces and cameos from Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal in Jailer 2, plus music by Anirudh Ravichander.