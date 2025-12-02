Rajinikanth gets Lifetime Achievement at IFFI Entertainment Dec 02, 2025

Legendary actor Rajinikanth just received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, celebrating his 50+ years in cinema.

He shared that it "feels like only 10-15 years" since he started, and his daughter Aishwarya shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and celebrating the milestone with their family.