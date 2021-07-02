Confirmed! Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' to have a theatrical release on Deepavali

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 11:01 am

Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' to release on November 4.

Keep your schedule free on Diwali! Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie, Annaatthe, is set to release on the big screen worldwide during that time. The film's production house, Sun Pictures, announced the release date on social media recently, leaving fans overjoyed. The post read, "#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!," and included the poster of the movie, which mentioned that it will release on November 4.

Scoop

Makers had booked Diwali in January itself

In January, Sun Pictures had tweeted a post, in which the release date was also mentioned as November 4. But since the second wave derailed many release plans, Rajini fans got anxious whether their superstar's film is on track. Looks like, it is. In the earlier post, the image only had names of the movie and team members, while the recent post has Rajinikanth.

Information

Movie was earlier set to release during Pongal 2021

The makers of D Imman-musical had earlier planned to release it in January during Pongal. Due to pandemic, the filming got postponed, which later resumed in the second week of December 2020. However, after a few days, the shooting got halted because four crew members tested COVID-19 positive on the sets. Post that, Rajinikanth was hospitalized due to fluctuation in his blood pressure.

Movie Clash

Will it be round two of Rajinikanth, Ajith clash?

Fellow South superstar Thala Ajith might be giving company to Thalaiva at the box office, again. Valimai, another much-awaited flick starring Thala, may also hit the cinema halls during Diwali. This blockbuster clash was previously seen in 2019, when Rajinikanth's Petta and Thala's Viswanam released together. News has it that Valimai makers were aiming for an Independence Day release, but that didn't work out.

Plot

The storyline of the film had leaked online

Back to Annaatthe, this action-drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu and Prakash Raj. According to TOI, the movie's plot got leaked last year. If reports to be believed, it's about two cousins who compete to marry Rajinikanth, but he marries someone else. They again compete later, this time for Rajinikanth's daughter for the daughter-in-law's position. Who will win?- is the plot of Annaatthe.