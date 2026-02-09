Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan' producer faces jail over ₹5 crore bounced cheque
J Murali Manohar, who produced Rajinikanth's 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan, has been ordered by the Madras High Court to pay ₹2.52 crore to AdBureau Advertising within four weeks.
If he doesn't pay up, he faces six months in jail for a bounced cheque tied to a post-production loan.
Court found Manohar guilty of cheating
Back in 2014, AdBureau lent ₹10 crore for the film's post-production work, but when Manohar's company tried to repay part of it with a ₹5 crore cheque, it bounced due to a stop-payment order.
After years of court battles—where Manohar claimed he'd already paid most of the money—the court found that ₹1.26 crore was still owed and doubled it as penalty.
The conviction stands, highlighting how important it is for film producers (and anyone really) to stick to their financial promises.