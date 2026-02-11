Rajkumar Hirani working on 'Munna Bhai,' '3 Idiots' sequels
Entertainment
Director Rajkumar Hirani has officially shared that he's working on a Munna Bhai script and developing an idea for a sequel to 3 Idiots.
While he's got a bigger vision for Munna Bhai, he admits the perfect ending is still missing.
The idea for a new 3 Idiots story even caught him by surprise.
Hirani's update gives hope for long-awaited sequel
After years of fans wondering if these iconic franchises would return, Hirani's update finally gives some hope.
Actors Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani have also hinted that Munna Bhai 3 is being taken seriously, with a fresh concept aiming to top the originals—just as soon as the timing feels right.
If you grew up loving these movies or just enjoy classic Bollywood comedies, this is big news worth keeping an eye on!