Rajpal Yadav gets bail in bounced cheques case
Bollywood's Rajpal Yadav just got interim bail from the Delhi High Court after spending over a week in jail.
He deposited ₹1.5 crore and was required to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount, so his sentence is paused until March 18.
Yadav thanked his fans, supporters
Yadav sounded genuinely grateful, saying, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027." He added that people across India support him and he's ready to answer any allegations.
He has to surrender his passport as part of conditions
As part of his bail conditions, Yadav has to surrender his passport and show up for the next hearing—either in person or online.
He mentioned he couldn't attend one hearing because of his niece's wedding.
Why was he sentenced to jail?
Back in 2018, Yadav and his wife were convicted for bouncing seven cheques. They got six months in jail—a decision upheld by a Sessions Court.
Despite earlier payments toward the amount owed, he surrendered in February 2026 and was granted interim bail until 18 March 2026.