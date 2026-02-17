Rajpal Yadav gets bail in bounced cheques case

Bollywood's Rajpal Yadav just got interim bail from the Delhi High Court after spending over a week in jail. He deposited ₹1.5 crore and was required to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount, so his sentence is paused until March 18.

Yadav thanked his fans, supporters Yadav sounded genuinely grateful, saying, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027." He added that people across India support him and he's ready to answer any allegations.

He has to surrender his passport as part of conditions As part of his bail conditions, Yadav has to surrender his passport and show up for the next hearing—either in person or online.

He mentioned he couldn't attend one hearing because of his niece's wedding.