Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail in ₹9cr cheque bounce
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav just got interim bail from the Delhi High Court after landing in legal trouble over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
It all started when he took a ₹5 crore loan back in 2010 for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which unfortunately flopped.
The unpaid loan led to seven bounced cheques and years of court battles.
Here's how the case unfolded
Yadav and his wife Radha were convicted in 2018 and given six months in jail—a decision that stuck even after appeal.
Although they managed to repay ₹2.5 crore, they missed the full repayment deadline, so Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026.
On February 16, he secured interim bail by depositing ₹1.5 crore and citing his niece's upcoming wedding as a reason for release; he's free until the next hearing on March 18.
Radha thanked their supporters online, saying, "We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity."