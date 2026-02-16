Rajpal Yadav gets last chance to pay ₹1.5cr interim bail
Actor Rajpal Yadav has been told by the Delhi High Court to furnish a demand draft of ₹1.5 crore by 3pm on Monday, February 16, 2026 if he wants interim bail.
This is all about a long-running ₹9 crore cheque bounce case tied to his film Ata Pata Laapata, which didn't do well at the box office.
Why was he sentenced to jail?
Back in 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects to fund his movie but couldn't pay it back.
Seven cheques bounced, and with interest and penalties, what he owed shot up to ₹9 crore.
In 2018, both he and his wife Radha were sentenced to six months in jail—a decision that was upheld in 2019.
He is currently out on bail
Yadav got his sentence suspended in June 2024; he has paid ₹2.5 crore, but reportedly broke multiple promises made to the court.
Earlier this month (on February 2, 2026), the court ordered him to surrender.