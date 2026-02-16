Rajpal Yadav gets last chance to pay ₹1.5cr interim bail

Why was he sentenced to jail?

Back in 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects to fund his movie but couldn't pay it back.

Seven cheques bounced, and with interest and penalties, what he owed shot up to ₹9 crore.

In 2018, both he and his wife Radha were sentenced to six months in jail—a decision that was upheld in 2019.