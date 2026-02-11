Rajpal Yadav gets support from FWICE amid jail term

Why is Yadav in jail?

Yadav's financial mess started a decade ago (around 2016) when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his movie Ata Pata Laapata—which sadly flopped and led to bounced cheques.

He and his wife got a six-month jail sentence, but even after paying part of it off, their dues reportedly ballooned to ₹9 crore.

The Delhi High Court directed him to surrender this month after rejecting his final attempt to avoid imprisonment.