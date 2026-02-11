Rajpal Yadav gets support from FWICE amid jail term
FWICE, the big film workers' group, is calling on the industry to support actor Rajpal Yadav after he turned himself in to Tihar Jail on February 5 over a cheque-bounce case.
FWICE President BN Tiwari said they're standing by Yadav, admitting his debt happened because of "the debt was caused by certain wrong creative decisions."
Why is Yadav in jail?
Yadav's financial mess started a decade ago (around 2016) when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his movie Ata Pata Laapata—which sadly flopped and led to bounced cheques.
He and his wife got a six-month jail sentence, but even after paying part of it off, their dues reportedly ballooned to ₹9 crore.
The Delhi High Court directed him to surrender this month after rejecting his final attempt to avoid imprisonment.
Other celebrities have also come forward to help him
The industry isn't just watching from the sidelines—Sonu Sood offered a signing amount for an upcoming film to help out, Gurmeet Choudhary made a public appeal for support, and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav and politician Tej Pratap Yadav chipped in with major donations.
It's turning into a real show of solidarity for someone who's been part of Bollywood for years.