Rajpal Yadav jailed for 6 months in bounced-check case

Court rejected new repayment plan

Yadav faced seven criminal cases—each tied to a separate bounced check.

He was convicted in earlier proceedings, and his appeal was dismissed by the Delhi High Court in February 2026.

Even after his lawyer offered a new repayment plan this February, the court refused any relief, saying rules can't be bent for film industry names.

On February 5, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve his sentence.