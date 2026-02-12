Rajpal Yadav jailed for 6 months in bounced-check case
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to six months in jail after a series of bounced checks totaling ₹9 crore.
The trouble started when he took a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which unfortunately flopped.
As payments went unpaid, interest and penalties piled up, leading to multiple bounced checks.
Court rejected new repayment plan
Yadav faced seven criminal cases—each tied to a separate bounced check.
He was convicted in earlier proceedings, and his appeal was dismissed by the Delhi High Court in February 2026.
Even after his lawyer offered a new repayment plan this February, the court refused any relief, saying rules can't be bent for film industry names.
On February 5, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve his sentence.