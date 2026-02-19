Rajpal Yadav on bail after jail stint: 'I need time'

How did the case start?

This all started back in 2010 when Yadav and his wife borrowed ₹5 crore for their film Ata Pata Laapata.

The movie flopped, and seven cheques they issued bounced. Courts convicted them under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and with interest piling up over the years—even after some repayments—the dues have now reached ₹9 crore.