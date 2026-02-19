Rajpal Yadav on bail after jail stint: 'I need time'
Rajpal Yadav is out on interim bail after spending some time in Tihar Jail over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
Speaking about it, he said, "But more than sympathy, I need time." and shared that he believes his side will come out in court.
How did the case start?
This all started back in 2010 when Yadav and his wife borrowed ₹5 crore for their film Ata Pata Laapata.
The movie flopped, and seven cheques they issued bounced. Courts convicted them under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and with interest piling up over the years—even after some repayments—the dues have now reached ₹9 crore.
His work amid the legal mess
Yadav got bail after a ₹1.5 crore deposit was confirmed and the court directed him to surrender his passport; he can't travel without court approval.
