Rajpal Yadav out on bail in ₹9cr cheque bounce case
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is out on interim bail after being jailed over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
Stepping out of Tihar Jail, he said he has been working in Bollywood for many years and added, "Every person in the entire country stood by me, which is why I was able to make 200-250 films."
Why was he jailed?
Yadav landed in legal trouble after a film he directed flopped, leaving him unable to repay a ₹5 crore loan. With bounced cheques, the amount reached about ₹9 crore.
After missing repayment deadlines agreed earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered him to be taken into custody in early February, and he surrendered a few days later.
Yadav calls for prison reforms
The Delhi High Court granted him bail after he deposited ₹1.5 crore. The next hearing is set for March 18.
Yadav also called for prison reforms and better rehabilitation for prisoners, saying jails should be upgraded "for today's time."