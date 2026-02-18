Rajpal Yadav out on bail in ₹9cr cheque bounce case Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is out on interim bail after being jailed over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.

Stepping out of Tihar Jail, he said he has been working in Bollywood for many years and added, "Every person in the entire country stood by me, which is why I was able to make 200-250 films."