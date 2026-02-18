Rajpal Yadav walks out of jail after paying ₹1.5cr
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is out of Tihar Jail after being directed to appear by February 4, 2026 and being released on February 16, 2026, following the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend his six-month sentence in a cheque bounce case.
The catch? He had to deposit ₹1.5 crore with the company involved—and he did.
Why was he in jail?
Yadav's financial troubles started when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.
The movie flopped, debts piled up to ₹9 crore with interest, and both he and his wife were convicted for bounced cheques in 2018.
He got conditional suspension of his sentence in 2024.
Yadav's 1st reaction after release
Speaking to reporters, Yadav thanked everyone for standing by him and for their support throughout his long journey in Indian cinema:
"People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."
Court sets ground rules for his release
The court has set some ground rules: Yadav must post a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with surety, and show up in court again as directed.