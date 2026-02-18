Rajpal Yadav walks out of jail after paying ₹1.5cr

Yadav's financial troubles started when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie flopped, debts piled up to ₹9 crore with interest, and both he and his wife were convicted for bounced cheques in 2018. He got conditional suspension of his sentence in 2024.

Yadav's 1st reaction after release

Speaking to reporters, Yadav thanked everyone for standing by him and for their support throughout his long journey in Indian cinema:

"People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."