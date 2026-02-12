Rajpal Yadav's lawyer says ₹2.5cr paid in cheque bounce case Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Actor Rajpal Yadav's lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, said he has paid ₹2.5 crore out of the original ₹5 crore loan in the long-running cheque bounce case.

His lawyer shared, "Out of the five crores so far, two and a half crores have been given."