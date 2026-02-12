Rajpal Yadav's lawyer says ₹2.5cr paid in cheque bounce case
Entertainment
Actor Rajpal Yadav's lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, said he has paid ₹2.5 crore out of the original ₹5 crore loan in the long-running cheque bounce case.
His lawyer shared, "Out of the five crores so far, two and a half crores have been given."
Yadav has been in jail since early February 2026
Yadav landed in Tihar Jail in early February 2026 after the Delhi High Court denied him more time to clear his dues—now totaling ₹9 crore from a 2010 film loan.
The court postponed his bail hearing to Monday, February 16, pointing out his repeated failures to honor undertakings despite multiple chances.
Both Yadav and his wife's sentence was paused in June 2024
Back in 2018, both Yadav and his wife were convicted for this case.
Their sentence was paused in June 2024 with hopes they'd pay up, but repeated delays led to the court enforcing jail time again.