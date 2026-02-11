Rajpal Yadav's wife thanks industry for support during actor's jail term
Rajpal Yadav turned himself in at Tihar Jail in early February 2026, after the Delhi High Court denied his request for more time to pay back nearly ₹9 crore in cheque bounce cases.
His wife, Radha Yadav, shared her gratitude for the Bollywood community's help, saying, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help."
How did it all begin?
Yadav's trouble began when he borrowed ₹5 crore for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.
The movie didn't work out and several cheques were dishonored, with the court recording seven cheque-bounce cases, leading to convictions for both him and his wife under cheque bounce laws.
Last-minute plea for extension was rejected
Even after several extensions and partial payments—including two ₹75 lakh drafts—Yadav couldn't clear the full debt.
The court finally ordered him to surrender by a February deadline (specific date not provided); a last-minute plea for extra time didn't work out.