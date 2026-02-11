Rajpal Yadav's wife thanks industry for support during actor's jail term Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Rajpal Yadav turned himself in at Tihar Jail in early February 2026, after the Delhi High Court denied his request for more time to pay back nearly ₹9 crore in cheque bounce cases.

His wife, Radha Yadav, shared her gratitude for the Bollywood community's help, saying, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help."