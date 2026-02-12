Rajpal Yadav's wife thanks industry for support; Sonu Sood steps in
Entertainment
Comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court denied him more time to repay nearly ₹9cr in cheque-bounce cases.
His situation sparked a wave of support from the film industry, with his wife Radha publicly thanking the industry for its support, and actors including Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary offering financial assistance during this tough period.
Radha expresses gratitude
Radha, who's been by Rajpal's side since 2003 and embraced Indian culture wholeheartedly, is grateful for the backing they've received.
Big names like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have reportedly also offered assistance, showing how the film fraternity rallies together when one of their own faces hard times.