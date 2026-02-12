Rajpal Yadav's wife thanks industry for support; Sonu Sood steps in Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court denied him more time to repay nearly ₹9cr in cheque-bounce cases.

His situation sparked a wave of support from the film industry, with his wife Radha publicly thanking the industry for its support, and actors including Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary offering financial assistance during this tough period.